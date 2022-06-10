A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Archaeology sensation: Ancient city reemerges in Iraq reservoir

Extreme drought offers unique chance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2022 at 4:51pm
(DW) – Southern Iraq has been suffering from extreme drought for months. Since December, large amounts of water have been diverted from the Mosul Dam, Iraq's most important water reservoir, to prevent harvests from drying out.

Due to the low water level, the remains of a 3,400-year-old city that disappeared decades ago emerged on the edge of the reservoir.

"I saw on satellite images that the water level was falling but it wasn't clear when the water would rise again. So, we had an unknown window of time," says German archaeologist Ivana Puljiz, a junior professor at the University of Freiburg.

Read the full story ›

