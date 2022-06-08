A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Armed man arrested near Kavanaugh's home said he wanted to kill him: Report

California man in mid-20s said to admit his plans to kill Supreme justice

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2022 at 11:56am
Judge Brett Kavanaugh sworn in to Senate Judiciary Committee

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

A man armed with at least one weapon and burglary tools was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home after telling police officers he intended to kill Kavanaugh, the Washington Post reported.

The California man in his mid-twenties was on a street near Kavanaugh’s Montgomery County, Maryland, home when he was stopped by officers and admitted his plans to kill the justice, according to The Washington Post. It remains unclear who alerted authorities to the threat.

The man may have been motivated by anger over the leaked draft opinion revealing the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade and by a recent series of mass shootings, sources familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

The Chevy Chase Police Department and the Supreme Court news media department did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
