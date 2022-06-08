Armed man arrested near Kavanaugh's home said he wanted to kill him: Report

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

A man armed with at least one weapon and burglary tools was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home after telling police officers he intended to kill Kavanaugh, the Washington Post reported.

The California man in his mid-twenties was on a street near Kavanaugh’s Montgomery County, Maryland, home when he was stopped by officers and admitted his plans to kill the justice, according to The Washington Post. It remains unclear who alerted authorities to the threat.

The man may have been motivated by anger over the leaked draft opinion revealing the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade and by a recent series of mass shootings, sources familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

Breaking: A man was arrested outside of Brett Kavanaugh’s residence around 1:45am last night. The man had a gun and said he was there to kill Kavanaugh. He was taken into custody without incident. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022

The Chevy Chase Police Department and the Supreme Court news media department did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

