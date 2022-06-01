Attempted Reagan assassin to be freed from prison

(FOX NEWS) -- John Hinckley, the would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan, will receive an unconditional release from prison, a federal judge has confirmed.

Hinckley, 67, attempted to assassinate Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman announced Hinckley will be released on June 15. The judge previously announced in September that Hinckley would be released so long as he remained in good behavior, which he has.

"If he hadn’t tried to kill a president he would have been released unconditionally a long time ago," Judge Friedman said at the time.

