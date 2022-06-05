A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Very, very, very, very, very bad': CNN makes painful admission about Biden

History indicates Democrats facing midterm shellacking

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 5, 2022 at 11:53am
This is CNN. This is not Fox News or Newsmax breaking down the polling on President Biden's handling of the economy and concluding Democrats face the probability of historic losses in the midterm elections this fall.

A network reporter pointed out to host Jake Tapper on "The Lead" program the figures in an ABC News/Washington Post poll.

The survey found 68% disapprove of Biden's performance on inflation and also on gas prices.

"That is a very, very, very, very, very bad number," he said.

TRENDING: Harry, Meghan receive hostile reception at 1st UK appearance in years

He emphasized that, according to a Quinnipiac poll, Americans regard inflation as the most urgent issue facing the country at a rate three times higher than abortion and four times higher than immigration.

A Gallup poll found 85% of Americans rate the current economic conditions as only fair or poor, which is the worst evaluation since 2010. And 77% believe it will get worse.

"These are historic numbers," the CNN reporter said, and "it's likely to hurt Democrats in this midterm."

Twitter user Joe Maxonn, a self-described "life-long Democrat" with 5,000 followers on the platform, expressed his displeasure Tuesday with CNN's coverage of Biden.

Will Republicans win control of both chambers of Congress this year?

"I watched CNN most of today. They are really down on the President," he wrote. "I was just watching Jake Tapper, they should all just sell out to Murdoch. CNN will not be on in my house again."

See the CNN segment:

Art Moore
'Very, very, very, very, very bad': CNN makes painful admission about Biden
