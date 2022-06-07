'Ballot harvesting' charges in Arizona tied to '2000 Mules'

Drip, drip, drip.

The truth leaks out.

Though the media exercise blatant disinformation and censorship enforced by the Big Tech giants against the film, "2000 Mules" has been seen by 20 million people. The documentary about the Big Steal of 2020 has been subject to nothing short of official blacklisting – but it is probably the most important film about the most vital subject, one being twisted and squelched by the illegitimate regime of Joe Biden, in American history.

How does this continue in the only land where constitutionally protected speech and press is supposedly guarded, mandated and revered?

It's a scandal. It's a stain on our most precious freedom. If it continues, this nation will die a cruel, painful and bloody death.

Another official in Arizona recently was charged with using a "ballot harvesting" scheme in the 2020 election, featured in the film "2000 Mules."

That's right.

Here are the details WND.com, among precious few news agencies, reported last week.

Guillermina Fuentes, 66, a former mayor of San Luis, Arizona, and a member of the Gadsden Elementary school board, was scheduled to appear before a court to enter her plea on charges of ballot abuse, conspiracy and forgery. Her co-defendant has already pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and awaits sentencing.

The Associated Press, once one of the great news agencies in the world, deliberately botched the story, referring to True the Vote founder and hero Catherine Engelbrecht and data analyst and election intelligence expert Gregg Phillips using cellphone location data and surveillance video as "election conspiracy theorists," without naming them. Engelbrecht and Phillips' work was the basis for the evidence presented in "2000 Mules."

Arizona made "ballot harvesting" illegal under a 2016 law. The crime is a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $150,000 fine.

The charges against Fuentes stemmed from a hidden-camera investigation by Arizona state Senate candidate Gary Snyder and San Luis activist David Lara, whose work was highlighted in "2000 Mules."

As Engelbrecht told WND in a video interview, True the Vote uncovered as a highly coordinated operation in key battleground states carried out by left-wing groups that collected mail-in ballots and paid "mules" to stuff them in unattended drop boxes, typically in the middle of the night.

Last Tuesday, Engelbrecht and Phillips presented evidence from their investigation to Arizona legislators and met with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The wire service quoted Yuma Republican state Rep. Tim Dunn saying: "It's all about corruption in San Luis and skewing a city council election. This has been going on for a long time, that you can't have free and fair elections in south county, for decades. And it's spreading across the country."

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that in connection with the Yuma County probe, police served warrants and searched the home of an employee at a San Luis non-profit called Comité De Bien Estar, Gloria Torres.

The Arizona Republic also reported the police search and noted the non-profit's executive director is chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. The warrant, the paper said, sought the cellphone of a San Luis councilwoman who may have been involved in illegal ballot collection.

The Associated Press, like a true agent of disinformation worthy of Joseph Goebbels, "reported" that "Republicans have rallied around the possibility of widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election where former President Donald Trump was defeated." They also "pointed to the charges against Fuentes as part of a broader pattern in battleground states."

"There is no sign of that in the investigation records, though," the AP dutifully reported.

The records, obtained by the AP through a public records request, "show that fewer than a dozen ballots could be linked to Fuentes, not enough to make a difference in all but the tightest local races."

But the True the Vote investigation of ballot trafficking spans the key battleground states in the 2020 election, and the organization claims that by their conservative estimate, there were enough fraudulently cast ballots in the alleged scheme to have affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

This kind of "news" is verifiable. It is real news that must be reported responsibly, as it was by long-time WND staffer Art Moore, one of the most gifted newsmen in the business. But it's just a snippet of one local news story that is incredibly difficult to piece together as part of a national story. People like Art Moore are doing just that.

If you have not watched Dinesh D'Souza's "2000 Mules," please do so.

This is the kind of journalism we must do. It was once called "underground" – that's because we have been forced into that position after nearly 25 years in the sunlight.

Stay tuned. This is how we fight to save America each and every day.

