A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden approval sinks to 22% among young adults, 24% among Hispanics

Key Democratic voting blocs give president a big thumbs-down

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2022 at 6:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy of Pixabay)

(Image courtesy of Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – Approval of President Biden’s job performance slipped to just 33% in a poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University — as even key Democratic voting blocs such as young people and racial minorities give the president a big thumbs-down.

The survey, conducted June 3-6, found that 22% of Americans ages 18-34 approve of Biden’s performance — the lowest rating of any age group. Just 24% of Hispanic voters and 49% of black voters said they approve of Biden’s work.

Although elected with the most votes in US history, Biden’s support cratered about seven months into office during the chaotic US pullout from Afghanistan and remained low as inflation and violent crime spiked.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrats grumble openly about Biden's age, effectiveness as 2024 election looms
Biden approval sinks to 22% among young adults, 24% among Hispanics
Steve Forbes: People wonder what planet Biden's on
He paid his debt to society, but feds won't let go
Internal Capitol Police review found sweeping intelligence, security failures on Pelosi's watch
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×