Biden called al-Qaida 'degraded,' but United Nations disagrees

Last year when Joe Biden abruptly pulled American soldiers out of Afghanistan, he left behind hundreds of Americans, and likely thousands of nationals who had helped the U.S. efforts there who were facing the prospect of death at the hands of the Taliban, which was taking over.

He also left behind billions of dollars in American war machinery.

Further, he left behind the trust that many nations had held in America.

But he was confident about one thing: Al-Qaida, the Islamic terrorists, were "severely degraded."

Except that the United Nations now disagrees.

According to a report from Islam expert Robert Spencer, the U.N. now describes the region as a "safe haven" for the terror group.

"We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on September 11th, 2001, and make sure al-Qaida could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again. We did that. We severely degraded al Qaeda in Afghanistan," Biden claimed.

But a report by Jonathan Rose for Mailonline quoted the U.N. describing that "safe haven."

Experts told the U.N. Security Council that the country again could become a base for international terrorism, but they don't expect that probably before 2023.

And while the government set up by the Taliban has seen much turmoil, creating internal tensions and leading to the perception there is chaos there, its focus seems to be to be recognized, re-engage with the international financial system, and get financial aid.

The Mail report explained the Taliban has been largely unsuccessful in gaining recognition, especially from Western nations, because it has devolved into the type of dictatorship that it had in Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

There, girls are restricted from going to school and women cannot work or travel with a male relative's oversight.

The report pointedly charged, "There are also concerns about the Taliban's inability to keep its promise not to allow terrorist groups to operate in Afghanistan."

Also found there, the report said, is the Haqqani Network, a militant group with ties to the Taliban, but also assessed to have very "close" links to al-Qaida.

There also have been indications of the Islamic State there.

