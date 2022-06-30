A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden climate advisor brags 'fossil fuel's losing jobs' amid record inflation, economic recession

Celebrates 'opportunities' from economic turmoil, says government officials 'gaining every step of the way'

Published June 30, 2022 at 3:48pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(VALIANT NEWS) – President Joe Biden’s climate advisor Gina McCarthy expressed excitement this week that “fossil fuel’s losing jobs” amidst the economic turmoil and inflation engulfing the Biden administration.

“We have opportunities now to transfer to clean energy in a way that grows thousands of jobs,” McCarthy said at the Aspen Ideas Festival. “We now, we just had a report that was put out that’s showing all of the energy and employment stats from last year.”

“Clean energy is winning, fossil fuel’s losing jobs,” McCarthy continued. “We are gaining every step of the way.”

Read the full story ›

