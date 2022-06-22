'Expert' panel calls for even more federal control of health care

Despite the evidence that the federal government's recommendations and measures to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have done more harm than good, a "bipartisan panel of health experts" is calling for a public health system overhaul that would give Washington even more authority over responses to future pandemics and other "health risks."

The New York Times reported the panel, the Commonwealth Fund Commission on a National Public Health System, said in a report released Tuesday the federal government should have more authority to set minimum health standards and coordinate a patchwork of nearly 3,000 state, local and tribal agencies.

It also wants to address what it describes as the failures of public health agencies to protect Americans from health risks such as drug overdoses, diabetes and maternal mortality.

Powerline blogger Steven Hayward noted he had predicted as the COVID pandemic developed in 2020 that before it was over, "we'd surely hear calls for a cabinet level 'Department of Pandemic Planning' or some other equivalent of the Department of Homeland Security that we set up in the aftermath of 9/11 to 'coordinate' government agency activity at all levels of government."

TRENDING: Chinese inventors claim to create 'mind-reader' to detect porn use

"Never mind," Hayward continued, "the pretensions of centralized expertise, the belief in the magical powers of Washington to 'coordinate,' and the mission-creep (i.e., expanding the portfolio beyond pandemics to solve every other health problem by 'address[ing] the failure of the nation’s public health agencies to protect Americans from other health risks')."

In practice, he said, it will mean "no more Floridas or any other state or local government bucking the demands of Saint Anthony Fauci," referring to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

Hayward said it's the perfect example of what economist Robert Higgs called the "ratchet effect."

"For more than a century now, government has grown bigger in the urgency of a 'temporary' crisis of some kind, but somehow never recedes back to where it was before the crisis," Hayward wrote.

The failure of the government's response to the pandemic is demonstrated in the more than 400 studies showing that COVID-19 lockdowns, shelter-in-place policies, school closures, masks and mask mandates have failed to curb virus transmission or reduce deaths.

The list was compiled by a former adviser to the World Health Organization and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Alexander.

"These restrictive policies were ineffective and devastating failures, causing immense harm especially to the poorer and vulnerable within societies," Alexander wrote for the Brownstone Institute in an article in which he lists the studies.

Alexander said that while nearly all governments have attempted compulsory measures to control the virus, the research shows that no government can claim they have had a "discernible impact" on "virus trajectories."

A study published in January 2021, for example, reported "in the framework of this analysis, there is no evidence that more restrictive nonpharmaceutical interventions (‘lockdowns’) contributed substantially to bending the curve of new cases in England, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, or the United States in early 2020."

"We've known this for a very long time now," Alexander said, "but governments continue to double down, causing misery upon people with ramifications that will likely take decades or more to repair."

On Tuesday, President Biden was asked "how many of the nation’s kids will you be able to get vaccinated before you need more money from Congress?"

"We’ll get through at least this year. We, we do need more money," he replied. "But we don’t just need more money for vaccines for children eventually."

The president then said, "We need more money to plan for the second pandemic."

Biden said "there’s going to be another pandemic."

"We have to think ahead. And that’s not something the last outfit did very well; that’s something we’ve been doing fairly well,” he said, referring to the Trump administration.

He said "that’s why we need the money."

BIDEN: "We need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There's going to be another pandemic." pic.twitter.com/MoMemMRxZL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 21, 2022

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!