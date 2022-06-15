A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden orders crackdown on 'conversion therapy' for gays

Transgender HHS official Rachel Levine: 'I have no room in my heart for hatred'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 15, 2022 at 7:43pm
President Biden on June 15, 2022, announces his executive order to crack down on "conversion therapy" for gays. (Video screenshot)

President Biden on June 15, 2022, announces his executive order to crack down on "conversion therapy" for gays. (Video screenshot)

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday instructing his administration to explore ways it can crack down on therapy assisting people who have unwanted same-sex attractions.

The Executive Order Advancing Equality for LGBTQI+ Individuals, the White House said, addresses the "discredited and dangerous practice" of "conversion therapy."

It also directs the Department of Health and Human Services "to help prevent LGBT youth suicide by expanding access to mental health resources."

And the order calls on HHS to "study and address the disproportionate rates of child removals that LGBTQI+ parents face, especially women of color."

The White House statement included a comment from HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, a man who now identifies as a woman.

"I have no room in my heart for hatred and I have no time for intolerance, but we don't live in a world where everyone feels that way, and this administration understands that more action is needed," said

Rachel Levine, courtesy Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf via Flickr

Rachel Levine, courtesy Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf via Flickr

On Twitter, Ryan T. Anderson, the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., called Biden's order "Orwellian."

He said it "would prevent efforts to help girls identify as girls."

"That's what they're calling 'conversion therapy,'" Anderson said. "Meanwhile it'll expand efforts to give girls puberty blockers and testosterone. That's what they're calling 'gender affirmation.'"

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to bar doctors from treating children with puberty blockers and other powerful drugs for the purpose of "sex-reassignment."

On Tuesday, a group of Christians describing themselves as "ex-LGBT" took part in a rally Saturday in the nation's capital called the Freedom March.

CBN reported they gave "their testimonies of how they've found healing and freedom in Jesus Christ."

The members, the Christian network said, have been "touring the country for years, sharing the Good News with others, and offering hope to anyone else who might be seeking salvation from LGBT lifestyles."

Art Moore
