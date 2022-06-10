Biden spills true feelings on GOP, wants members 'in jail'

It was a snarky remark from Joe Biden to comedian Jimmy Kimmel in an interview this week, but in light of what the Democrats in Congress are trying to do to various Republicans, specifically Donald Trump, over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, it cannot be overlooked.

Biden said he wants people who he thinks aren't playing by "the rules" to be sent to jail.

Kimmel asked, about Republicans, "It's like you're playing Monopoly with somebody who won't pass 'Go' and won't follow any of the rules … How do you ever make any progress?"

Biden: "We gotta send them to jail."

TRENDING: Jan. 6 hearing broadcast is akin to Al Capone vault stunt

In fact, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's special partisan committee assigned to "investigate" the Capitol riot clearly has something exactly like that in mind. The Democrats there staged their first presentation to the American public this week – televised on some networks – and cast President Trump as an offender for questioning and challenging the 2020 election results.

What is known about the 2020 election is that the results almost without doubt were influenced by the $420 million in Mark Zuckerberg money that he handed out to mostly leftist elections officials, who often used it for get-out-the-vote efforts in Democrat strongholds. That money was distributed outside the channels of any regulation that normally applies to political campaign spending.

Further, the legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the family's international business schemes just days before the election.

Analysts have concluded that either of those actions along could have pushed the election results into the Biden column.

Even further, many local elections officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding mail-in and absentee ballots, counting them days after the voting was supposed to have been closed.

A blog posting explained the comment from Biden came as part of blasting Trump and Republicans.

It noted Biden said, "I often get asked, 'Look, the Republicans don't play it square, why do you play it square? Well, guess what! If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy. Not a joke."

One report said Biden's comment was a "joke," and was referencing the board game.

But it is Democrats who have proposed muddying the American Republic by imposing a federal takeover of all elections, by eliminating the Electoral College in a move that would mean the voters in 25 or 30 of the smallest states never would count in electing a president, in moving to launch massive borrow and spend programs, and more.

The We Love Trump blog responded to Biden with a quote from Willie J. Montague, a representative: "We do follow the rules, Joe. It's called THE US CONSTITUTION and you should try following it sometime."

Biden's theme throughout the talk show appearance was to blame Republicans, for gun violence, for violating the Constitution, and more.

He failed to address record high gas prices, record high food prices, record high inflation, millions flooding America's southern border, his baby formula shortage, the decline in U.S. wages and wealth, the failure of his foreign policies and more.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!