Biden using DOJ as weapon against political enemies, Fox host charges

The U.S. Department of Justice, under Joe Biden, is a political weapon against the Democrats' political enemies, charges popular Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.

And he has proof.

Take, for example, the case created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan committee assigned to "investigate" the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, a committee that reportedly has as its goals to punish President Trump and secure power for her Democrat party for elections to come.

It accused former Trump adviser Peter Navarro of refusing to follow its orders to testify, and used the DOJ to arrest him in a public airport and put him in leg irons. He had been accused of contempt of Congress for his decision to not testify to the committee because of the longstanding legal precedent that conversations between presidents and their advisers are confidential.

TRENDING: Delusional-Man

However, Carlson pointed out that when Barack Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, was caught concealing information about his department's decision to run guns illegally to Mexican drug cartels – one weapon later was used to kill a federal agent – he was found in contempt and indicted.

But the DOJ didn't even issue him a ticket, much less arrest him.

Carlson's commentary:

Is Joe Biden using the Justice Department weapon against his political enemies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (30 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

According to a report in Daily Mail, Tucker concluded that the Navarro case shows how the Democrats are "using the judicial system for political revenge."

His report pointed out Navarro was accused of not complying with a subpoena, but when he was arrested, Biden's henchmen used handcuffs and leg irons on him.

"Carlson said Navarro's arrest was disproportionate, and claimed that it was done in such a public manner in order to send a message," the report said, citing Carlson's conclusion that the arrest was "a huge step toward the politics of the Third World."

WND had reported when Navarro, a former trade adviser to President Trump, sued Pelosi's partisan committee.

Navarro's explanation about executive privilege was ignored by law enforcement.

"My hands are tied in this matter as the Executive Privilege asserted by President Trump is not my privilege to waive. The Committee has a firm legal obligation to negotiate this matter directly with Trump and his attorneys before attempting to coerce and bully me into cooperating with its highly partisan effort. If the president waives privilege, I will appear," Navarro had explained earlier.

The committee was set up by Pelosi, supposedly for an investigation. But it appears more and more likely that the goal is not to investigate, but to blame Trump, as the GOP minority's nominated members were refused a seat by Pelosi. Instead, the speaker, whose husband recently was arrested for drunk driving after an accident, allowed two members of the GOP who have been outspoken opponents of their own party's president to take part.

The committee subpoenaed Navarro in order to ask questions about a plan called the "Green Bay Sweep" regarding the certification of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

He has described that effort, already, in his book, "In Trump Time."

What is known about the 2020 election is that the results almost without doubt were influenced by the $420 million in Mark Zuckerberg money that he handed out to mostly leftist elections officials, who often used it for get-out-the-vote efforts in Democrat strongholds. That money was distributed outside the channels of any regulation that normally applies to political campaign spending.

Further, the legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the family's international business schemes just days before the election.

Analysts have concluded that either of those actions along could have pushed the election results into the Biden column.

Even further, many local elections officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding mail-in and absentee ballots, counting them days after the voting was supposed to have been closed.

At Yahoo news, a report said some courts have recognized the committee, but there remain questions, including the fact that the committee wasn't set up to meet the requirements of the resolution creating it.

The Daily Mail report explained Carlson said, "This is not the way civilized countries operate. Just because you control the White House and both houses of Congress, does not mean you get to throw your political opponents behind bars. That's not what we do in America."

Carlson explained the Biden administration used tactics against Navarro that would be fitting for a "fugitive terror mastermind, so everyone could see it and learn the lesson they were sending."

And he said it's without question that Navarro did not break into the Capitol, as rioters did on that Jan. 6.

"Carlson claimed that the true reason for arresting Navarro was to prevent 'Donald Trump from running for president again,'" according to the report.

"In the service of that goal, Pelosi and Liz Cheney demanded that Peter Navarro surrender records of his private conversations with his former boss, President Donald Trump, and when he refused to do that, Congress voted to hold him in contempt in a partisan vote. Then, Merrick Garland's Justice Department filed criminal charges against Peter Navarro."

Navarro did not withhold his opinion about the Biden administration operation: "I actually live right next to the FBI. It's like a 100-yard walk to my door. What did they do instead of that? They let me get all the way to the airport, try to board the plane, come at me, put me in handcuffs, not let me use my phone, take me down, and put me in a jail cell."

He continued, "Who are these people? This is not America. I was a distinguished public servant for four years!"

Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee now has scheduled a series of public hearings in order to give to the American public its version of the riot.

Legal analysts have noted the Democrats are playing a very dangerous game, pursuing cases against Republicans over their politics, as the GOP is expected by many analysts to take over the majority in the House after this falls midterm elections.

A GOP majority not only could instantly dissolve any cases brought by a Democrat power structure at this point, but could turn the tables on the other party, demanding documentation from anyone, up to and including Joe Biden.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!