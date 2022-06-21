A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden's push for electric vehicles hits huge roadblock

New anti-slave-labor law impacts supplies from China

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2022 at 2:34pm
An electric vehicle charging station at a Maryland Welcome Center on Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

A new law prevents supplies from China for electric vehicles and other green energy products from entering the United States, halting a Biden administration priority, the New York Times reported.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act requires proof that any products coming from Xinjiang, one of the main sources of products crucial in making batteries, were free of forced labor, the NYT reported. The law goes into effect on Tuesday.

TRENDING: Deputies punished after investigation finds they messed up in a big way after Bob Saget's death

President Biden is pushing to make at least 50% of vehicles emission-free by 2030 as part of his push for green energy, The White House stated in a press release.

Xinjiang is reportedly expanding to different areas of China where Uyghurs reside, according to the NYT. The expansion has allowed Xinjiang to acquire new deposits as the company is involved in providing many companies with electric products.

The Biden administration has faced obstacles in its EV initiative, including cratering revenues among auto manufacturers. Ford saw a 5% decline in revenue and a $5.4 billion loss in the first quarter after investing in the production of electric vehicles. A number of states, including New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana criticized Biden’s plan for electric vehicle charging stations.

“If you were to look at any electric vehicle battery, there would be some involvement from China,” Daisy Jennings-Gray, a senior analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, told the NYT.

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
