Biden's push for electric vehicles hits huge roadblock

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A new law prevents supplies from China for electric vehicles and other green energy products from entering the United States, halting a Biden administration priority, the New York Times reported.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act requires proof that any products coming from Xinjiang, one of the main sources of products crucial in making batteries, were free of forced labor, the NYT reported. The law goes into effect on Tuesday.

President Biden is pushing to make at least 50% of vehicles emission-free by 2030 as part of his push for green energy, The White House stated in a press release.

Xinjiang is reportedly expanding to different areas of China where Uyghurs reside, according to the NYT. The expansion has allowed Xinjiang to acquire new deposits as the company is involved in providing many companies with electric products.

The Biden administration has faced obstacles in its EV initiative, including cratering revenues among auto manufacturers. Ford saw a 5% decline in revenue and a $5.4 billion loss in the first quarter after investing in the production of electric vehicles. A number of states, including New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana criticized Biden’s plan for electric vehicle charging stations.

“If you were to look at any electric vehicle battery, there would be some involvement from China,” Daisy Jennings-Gray, a senior analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, told the NYT.

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

