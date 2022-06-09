The Big Steal wasn't born yesterday

What were the root causes of the 2020 voter fraud in America?

It bewilders us.

How did this happen?

We can view the movie "2000 Mules" and discover that the Big Steal was well-planned, expertly crafted, involving the work of thousands of people, plenty of money to make it work. But they were overconfident. The practitioners were full of chutzpah, cockiness, arrogance.

How was it kept secret?

How were we so surprised by it?

When we watch the film we, as Americans, become dispirited to say this least.

We're aghast at the temerity of it. While we took for granted that our elections had a modicum of integrity in them, one party, several organizations and big money was spent over countless years to corrupt the system.

We can guess how. But we don't have to.

Left-wing billionaire George Soros' money got people elected to office in Pennsylvania and Los Angeles and New York, to name a few, in recent years who betrayed the police so our very law enforcement systems were undermined by elected district attorneys put in place not to carry out the law.

Groups like ACORN had been working behind the scenes to register massive numbers of illegal voters for DECADES under the watch of community organizers like Barack Obama.

Then, more recently, right under our eyes, our borders were breached on a massive scale in 2021 and 2022 for an invasion by at least 2 million people, creating the next wave of future illegal voters. It's still ongoing.

You know about these strategies. I outlined them in a televised speech to the Tea Party Nation in 2010, if you care to see it. It's still in the archives.

And this is how Joe Biden gets the job done, in part – by turning phony crises into real crises.

Meanwhile, we're still trying to prove that the 2020 election was actually stolen.

And we must continue that effort. There's an opportunity now to dismantle the Democratic Party, which is at the root of the fraud problem.

Huge percentage of DEMOCRATS now say "2000 Mules," which probes evidence of massive cheating in the Big Steal, strengthens their belief in widespread 2020 election fraud.

The survey by Rasmussen Reports finds 77% of likely U.S. voters who have viewed the documentary by Dinesh D'Souza say the film strengthened their conviction of systematic and widespread election fraud possibly leading to a "stolen election."

The percentages are significant because it is estimated that more than 20 million voters have viewed the film.

The movie has received little, if any, mention on major broadcast networks like the Fox News Channel and even Newsmax. But its getting out anyway – despite the blackout by Big Tech and all the networks.

Rasmussen noted: "Nineteen percent of Republicans, 14% of Democrats and 11% of voters not affiliated with either major party report having watched '2000 Mules.'

"Awareness of the new documentary is much more widespread, with 41% of voters saying they've heard about '2000 Mules.' That includes 50% of Republicans, 36% of Democrats and 38% of unaffiliated voters."

Analysts at Rasmussen also explain:

"Among voters who haven't yet seen '2000 Mules,' 70% are familiar with the film's subject, involving claims of widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome. That includes 36% who are Very Familiar with claims widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Seventy-five percent (73%) of Republicans, 63% of Democrats and 74% of unaffiliated voters who haven't seen '2000 Mules' are familiar with the claims at the heart of the documentary.

"Among voters who have seen '2000 Mules,' 85% of Republicans, 68% of Democrats and 77% of unaffiliated voters say the movie strengthened their conviction that there was systematic and widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.

"Among voters who have seen the documentary, 78% say they would recommend '2000 Mules' to others regardless of whether or not they share their political beliefs. That includes 84% of Republicans, 73% of Democrats and 74% of unaffiliated voters who have seen the film."

This is encouraging. But the hour is late.

The easiest thing you can do is to help make this movie popular, even if it hard to view because it will make you so … uncomfortable. But if we want to take America back, we must do our part.

