Bishop strips school of Catholic status after flying Black Lives Matter, gay pride flags

(BREITBART) – The Nativity School of Worcester can no longer call itself Catholic after flying the gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags, according to a bishop’s decree. The flags were flown directly under the American flag on the same pole.

The symbols are “inconsistent with Catholic teaching,” according to Bishop Robert J. McManus of the Diocese of Worcester.

Explaining his reasoning, McManus said “it is my contention that the ‘Gay Pride’ flag represents support of gay marriage and actively living a LGBTQ+ lifestyle.”

