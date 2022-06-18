A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithGENDER BENDERS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bishop strips school of Catholic status after flying Black Lives Matter, gay pride flags

Symbols are 'inconsistent with Catholic teaching'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2022 at 3:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – The Nativity School of Worcester can no longer call itself Catholic after flying the gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags, according to a bishop’s decree. The flags were flown directly under the American flag on the same pole.

The symbols are “inconsistent with Catholic teaching,” according to Bishop Robert J. McManus of the Diocese of Worcester.

Explaining his reasoning, McManus said “it is my contention that the ‘Gay Pride’ flag represents support of gay marriage and actively living a LGBTQ+ lifestyle.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Doctor warns legal assisted suicide 'more dangerous' than feared
Sen. Cruz, pro-life groups announce autopsies for babies found in medical waste
Bishop strips school of Catholic status after flying Black Lives Matter, gay pride flags
Parents react as school board votes on punishments for student 'malicious misgendering'
House GOP demands investigation in Biden staffers who could benefit from student loan forgiveness
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×