Report: Warning about Jan. 6 violence given to Schumer, but not Capitol police

Whether it was a case of putting politics over security may be determined at some point.

But a report from John Solomon at Just the News describes as a "bombshell" the confirmation that FBI intelligence warned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, through an aide, that protesters the next day, Jan. 6, 2021, might be violent, but that warning never was given to frontline police commanders.

The warning, in an email sent to a Schumer aide before the riot, raises "new concern that politics trump security preparedness" at the time.

The report explains it was Capitol Police Deputy Chief Sean Gallagher who told Schumer aide Kelly Fado at about 9:40 p.m. on that Jan. 5 that he wanted to "provide you visibility" on intelligence obtained by an FBI threat analysis center.

Just the News said it obtained documents that "explicitly warned that demonstrators had detailed maps of the tunnel systems around the Capitol frequented by lawmakers and their staffs and they were plotting to create a 'perimeter' for potential violence and to find 'Democratic members early to block them from entering the Capitol.'"

It was a website owner who shared the information with the FBI, the report said.

Gallagher warned, "The owner of the website submitted an online tip to the FBI NTOC (National Threat Operations Center) stating that he has noticed a significant uptick in new visitors to his website. We have identified numerous open-source comments indicating groups intentions of finding the tunnel entrances and confronting/blocking" members of Congress.

The warning also cited the possibility of a "perimeter."

The report said Gallagher, Fado and the Capitol Police press office did not respond to requests for comment.

Included were screen shots of communications showing demonstrators had detailed maps and were considering actions such as to "block all the tunnel exits."

But Just the News reported documentation from the Senate published last year said the warnings to Schumer were not "distilled" to the chief of the Capitol Police, Steve Sund, or any commanders or officers.

"Key Republican members of Congress told Just the News on Thursday they had been unaware of Gallagher's tip-off to the Schumer aide and said it provided further evidence that the House Jan. 6 committee, which unveiled prime-time hearings Thursday night, had constricted an investigation to shield Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from accountability for the botched security they oversaw," the report revealed.

It quoted Rep. Jim Banks, chief of the House Republican Study Committee, who said, "This is a really a shocking bombshell discovery ... that shows the political nature of who received intelligence and who did not.

He was interviewed on "Just the News, Not Noise" television show.

Banks continued, "Remember the Capitol Police officers' union chief said that they, the rank and file police officers, weren't tipped off [to] the intelligence, that it was never shared with them. But it was shared with Chuck Schumer's office, a Democrat leader in the Senate. I mean, this is unbelievable. It's unfathomable to think that that intelligence was shared on a political basis to Democrat leaders, but not with anybody else."

And Rep. Rodney Davis of the House Administration Committee this week wrote to Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 investigation committee, through Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanding "that all evidence of communications between congressional leaders and Capitol Police be preserved so that Republicans could investigate it if they take control of Congress in the November elections."

