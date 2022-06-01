A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bradley Cooper's fake nose in Leonard Bernstein biopic sparks 'Jewface' debate

Many say makeover is antisemitic, especially since actor is not Jewish

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:28pm
Bradley Cooper portrays Leonard Bernstein in Netflix's 'Maestro.' (Courtesy Netflix)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- As Netflix released the first stills from the set of “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper’s upcoming biopic film about Leonard Bernstein, there was one thing most fans could agree about.

Cooper looked utterly unrecognizable, especially in one image as an elderly version of the iconic Jewish conductor.

But as legions of angry social media users pointed out on Monday, part of Cooper’s transformation involved a prosthetic nose, something that many found to be antisemitic — especially since Cooper is not Jewish.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bradley Cooper's fake nose in Leonard Bernstein biopic sparks 'Jewface' debate
