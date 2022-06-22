Call it the 'End Times Truth': God doesn't play favorites

Do these phrases ring a bell?

The End Times

The Great Tribulation

The Day of the Lord

The Lawless One

The Beast

Have you worried about them? You probably should.

Because they're starting to make some of us think God was sending messages, or warnings, about the climax of history as we know it – a showdown with the adversary, Satan, the devil, and those who are either in league with him or not heeding His commandments.

Has there ever been a more lawless time than this? Well, when the Flood came it was probably worse. But these times were compared to the days of Noah, when only one righteous family survived the deluge.

TRENDING: Chinese inventors claim to create 'mind-reader' to detect porn use

The world is raging today. People are choosing darkness over light. The adversary and his "children" are about to experience hell on earth.

Can I speak frankly to you? I've made an avocation of talking about this subject, writing about it and musing about it for more than 45 years. I've written books, made movies, penned newsletters and lectured frequently on it. But it has never been more real to me than now. Starting today, and continuing weekly for as long as necessary, I feel the Spirit weighing heavily on me to address this issue now.

Think of how much lawlessness reigns supreme in every corner of the world. From Baltimore to Chicago to L.A. to Portland and Seattle, violence rules our cities. It's the same thing throughout Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and there's a new war taking place in Ukraine with Russia acting bellicose – possibly causing World War III.

How would you characterize the planet? One word describes it best – LAWLESSNESS! Everybody is at war with each other. Life is growing tougher by the minute.

The people of the world are not loving and obeying their God, their Creator. That's ever-present in the Scriptures.

Paul prophesied about this in the first century, about 2,000 years ago, in 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12:

"Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him, That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things? And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness."

It's finally coming. The dam is about to break. God has seen enough.

There are some things you need to learn. The Bible has always been about His people, His Covenant people – the Hebrews, the Jews and those grafted in to the same promises. This is the one enduring truth, the common fabric, the message of all Scripture. That's the common denominator of both the Hebrew Scriptures and the Greek. Nothing has changed!

In the coming weeks, we will be looking the very clear indications of how believers are to act.

We'll look at ALL the sign of the times – putting them together, making sense of them and suggesting action.

The greatest thing to do is repent, turn away from sin, follow God's explicit commands to protect yourself.

That's it.

Turn to the light, away from the darkness.

Be in prayer. Be aware. Follow all God's Commandments – all of them.

"The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

ALSO: Get Joseph Farah's book "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age," and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God's Kingdom. Also available as an e-book.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!