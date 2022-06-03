Candidate asks for delay in certification of election results, citing huge 'issues'

The public's trust in America's election systems, already down because of the escapades uncovered after the 2020 presidential race, has taken another blow, with a report of a Democratic primary in a Georgia county that found a hand count of ballots was "thousands" different from the result voting machines churned out.

According to a report from Just the News, Democrat Marshall Orson, running for county commission in DeKalb County, has asked the local elections board not to certify the results over "numerous issues."

"There is no rational basis for believing that there are not continuing issues with the results and the results should not be certified with the continuing existence of multiple substantive issues and concerns," Orson explained.

"Doing so would pose a substantial risk not only to the confidence the public will have in the overall election results from this race but could extend to the entire primary as well as the general election."

TRENDING: CEO of biggest U.S. bank warns an economic 'hurricane' is coming

The initial results showed Orson winning District 2, with Lauren Alexander in second and Michelle Long Spears third, putting Orson and Alexander in a runoff.

But Spears noticed that the machine results showed her getting zero votes at many precincts.

The Atlanta newspaper also reported that the secretary of state’s office admitted it had made several programming errors in voting equipment that led to errors in how Spears and other candidates’ votes were tallied.

A re-scan was attempted, and eventually there was a hand count.

Are Georgia elections having huge "issues"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (38 Votes) 5% (2 Votes)

"The results of that count were released Wednesday night — and showed Spears now leading the way and headed for a runoff with Alexander. Orson was in third place and out of contention for the scheduled June 21 runoff," the newspaper said.

The changes were significant, the report said, with Spears gaining 2,600 votes in a county race, with Orson losing 1,600.

This race was a Democrat primary, but there is no GOP candidate on November's general election ballot. The Republicans, however, did express concern, joining in the request for a delay.

The discrepancies that are appearing are just adding to the concern that the 2020 presidential race was inaccurate.

WND reported this week that officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, counted about 19,000 presidential ballots that arrived too late to be counted in that race.

The Epoch Times reports that Arizona law requires that to be valid ballots must be received by the county no later than 7 p.m. on election day.

But in 2020, records now confirm, there were more than 20,000 ballots transported from the U.S. Postal Service "after election day," but the county rejected only 934 for being late.

The Times reports the details come from the county's "Early Voting Rejections Summary."

"This means more than 19,000 late, invalid ballots should have been rejected. That is significant because it is enough to potentially sway the results of Arizona’s presidential election, which rested with a final tally of Joe Biden winning the state with 10,457 more votes than Donald Trump," the analysis explained.

The summary was just one of the documents that revealed the details about the election that now is known to have been subjected to outside and irregular influences.

For example, Mark Zuckerberg turned over $420 million to various elections officials, purportedly to help with cope with the election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many of those officials essentially used the money for get-out-the-vote drives in Democrat strongholds.

A subsequent analysis concluded that likely turned enough voters to change the election winner from President Trump to Joe Biden.

The same conclusion came after a study focused on the fact that legacy and social media corporations suppressed accurate, and damaging, reporting just before the election about the international business schemes of the Biden family, possibly including Joe Biden.

Third, those election officials sometimes simply ignored their own state laws regarding ballots, especially mailed ballots, as might be the case in Maricopa County.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!