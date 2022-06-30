Cassidy Hutchinson's 15 minutes … of fraud

A lot of hype was made prior to the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-aide to Mark Meadows, at the January 6 committee hearing Tuesday. She was supposed to supply the "goods" on President Trump inspiring an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Media and the committee billed her as the "smoking gun" prior to her testimony. But Cassidy failed. She bombed!

All of her testimony was personal opinion about the incident and hearsay about conversations from other members of Meadow's staff. Hearsay. No firsthand knowledge, witnessing, or participation. None.

What judge would have allowed such a testimony in a criminal trial? None. This incident represents more violation of due process by this Jan. 6 committee – and more failure.

Did Trump grab the steering wheel of the car and lunge at one of his Secret Service agents? Who cares? So what if he did? Did Trump want to go to the Capitol? Who cares? So what if he did? He stated in his presentation to those 200,000 people who attended his protest rally near the White House that he wanted to march with them "to" the Capitol building "peacefully" so "their voices could be heard."

In addition, the driver of the car, the Secret Service agent, and those people whom Hutchinson supposedly overheard say that none of the incidents Hutchinson claimed actually happened. None of them. None. And they have previously testified to the committee.

TRENDING: Elon Musk refuses to respond after mom tweets Happy Birthday wish: Is something wrong?

So why didn't this committee include those opposing testimonies at their hearing? Because it is just out to get Trump and is ignoring the due process Trump would have if this were an actual criminal court case. No judge would have allowed such hearsay or personal opinions at a criminal court case. No judge would have ignored the opposing testimonies.

The Hutchinson testimony was bogus – and members of the January 6 committee know it. The media know it. Yet, they all continue with it just like Democrats and media continue to claim that Trump colluded with Russians to affect the 2016 election, even after Robert Mueller stated no collusion occurred, and just like they've continued to claim that Jan. 6 was an "insurrection," even after two courts and the FBI stated that it was not, and just like Democrats and media continue to claim that there was no election fraud in 2020.

The fact that the committee wanted Hutchinson to testify after she already told this fiction to them prior to this public broadcast says about everything that you need to know about the motives for continuing this kangaroo court. It's bogus. Biased. Out to get Trump any way possible. The end justifies the means.

The January 6 committee, made up of nine House members who all voted to impeach Trump, all nine, still has not produced any hard evidence that the fracas on Jan. 6 was an armed insurrection, as claimed by Nancy Pelosi, and that Trump caused it. This is a waste of Americans' time and of taxpayers' dollars. Why don't these nine go back and do their jobs of trying to increase oil production, which will lower inflation, instead of wasting our time and tax dollars on this bogus investigation?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!