CDC quietly lifts mask recommendation for monkeypox

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that travelers wear a mask to protect themselves from monkeypox despite the agency's acknowledgement that the current outbreak is driven by direct contact and largely through gay sexual activities.

Late Monday, however, claiming there had been "confusion" over the disease, the CDC removed the recommendation.

The Wall Street Journal reported the CDC removed the advice from its website "following social-media posts criticizing the agency for what they called mixed messages over the risk posed by the virus."

Dr. David Samadi, a world-renowned surgeon, asked via Twitter "what exactly the masks are supposed to do" in light of the fact that "the disease is not airborne at this moment."

Last month, the CDC determined that monkeypox does not spread easily through the air. And on Friday, the United Kingdom's Health Security Agency confirmed reports around the world that most cases of monkeypox have been in gay and bisexual men.

Further, the ineffectiveness of masks in stopping the spread of a respiratory virus long has been acknowledged and has been demonstrated throughout the pandemic.

One week ago, New York Times reporter David Leonhardt pointed out the data show that in U.S. cities "where mask use has been more common, Covid has spread at a similar rate as in mask-resistant cities."

WND reported last month a study comparing data between counties in Kansas found that those that mandated masks for COVID-19 had a higher rate of death than those that did not.

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, in fact, told then Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell in a February 2020 email that he didn't recommend universal masking, arguing masks "are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection." Similarly, Fauci spoke out against universal masking amid a pandemic in a "60 Minutes" interview one month later. He warned of "unintended consequences," saying there's "no reason to be walking around with a mask" in "the middle of an outbreak."

Fauci later said he told Americans they didn't need to wear a mask because he wanted to ensure there was enough supply for frontline workers.

However, at the time of his interview, the executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program, Dr. Mike Ryan, said there was "no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit."

"In fact, there's some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly," he said.

The WHO at the time recommended people not wear face masks unless they are sick with COVID-19 or caring for someone who is sick.

In March 2020, the CDC also said masks "are usually not recommended" in "non-health care settings."

