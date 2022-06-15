A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Charlie Sheen reacts to 18-year-old daughter joining OnlyFans

This did not occur under my roof'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2022 at 9:19pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter, Sam "Sami" Sheen, has joined OnlyFans – and her famous father has some thoughts.

"She is 18 years now and living with her mother," the former "Two and a Half Men" star told Fox News Digital on Tuesday via his publicist Jeff Ballard. "This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The influencer, who has 47K followers on Instagram, turned 18 in March. She recently moved back in with Richards, 51, following some turbulent times between the pair.

Read the full story ›

