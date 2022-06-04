A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Cheese company issues voluntary recall after potential listeria contamination

No illnesses have been reported

WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022
(FOX BUSINESS) – Kansas City-based cheese company Paris Brothers, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of several cheese products after it was discovered that they could be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food and Drug Administration states that the recall affects cheeses produced on May 4, 5, and 6 and contains the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022.

The products were distributed in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, as well as one store in Mississippi and one in Florida.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
