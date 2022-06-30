A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chemical shortages affecting U.S. farms described as 'off the charts'

U.N. Secretary-General warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage

Published June 30, 2022 at 3:44pm
Published June 30, 2022 at 3:44pm
(LEGAL INSURRECTION) – A disturbing report by Reuters, featuring interviews with more than a dozen chemical dealers, manufacturers, farmers, and weed specialists, indicates chemical shortages have disrupted U.S. growers’ production strategies and points to reduced harvests this season.

The level of shortages of farm-essential chemicals (e.g., fertilizer, weed-killer) is being described as “off the charts.”

Another farmer shares his experiences, demonstrating the level of science and forethought in planting fields. It also highlights another component of challenges to farms, which will end up contributing to inflation (and potential food scarcity): EPA over-regulation.

