WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
China threatens war over Taiwan in starker terms than ever

Defense minister vowed to 'smash to smithereens any Taiwan independence plot'

Published June 18, 2022 at 4:45pm
Published June 18, 2022 at 4:45pm
Chinese military band (Wikimedia Commons)

(THE FEDERALIST) – China’s defense minister threatened to go to war over Taiwan at the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference in Singapore last weekend.

The annual conference was organized by the United Kingdom-based International Institute of Strategic Studies and aims to bring Asian and Western defense ministers together to discuss security issues through friendly dialogue. But it was less a dialogue and more a war of words. China was defiant and confrontational and the Biden administration continued to be ambiguous and uninspiring, but Japan surprisingly stepped up its game.

The Chinese delegation was led by China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe, who insisted that the “Development of the military of China is never intended to threaten others or to seek hegemony. China is never a threat and has never threatened any others.” Yet Wei quickly discredited his own talking point by repeatedly threatening war over Taiwan.

