Chinese deploy killer robots in mock invasion exercise, state media claim

By Philip Lenczycki

Daily Caller News Foundation

The People’s Liberation Army allegedly trained alongside a range of military robots during a large-scale invasion drill, Chinese state-run media reported on Wednesday.

More than 1,200 Chinese soldiers from multiple military installations in Shijiazhuang conducted a mock amphibious assault in concert with “drones, unmanned reconnaissance vehicles, unmanned anti-tank vehicles, self-propelled weapon stations and robot dogs” on Tuesday, Global Times reported. The invasion exercise was allegedly overseen by a special platoon “dedicated to unmanned warfare.”

TRENDING: The elites' 'good intentions' have built hell on Earth

“We integrated a system of unmanned forces into the operation,” Lt. Col. Fu Xiaowen of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) told CCTV News. “At the same time, we put the concepts of unmanned combat into the minds of the officer cadets and fused them into practice to enhance the troops’ capability to win in future warfare.”

The PLA is allegedly training soldiers for amphibious invasions alongside unmanned and intelligent robot systems because China may “potentially” conduct military operations in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, an anonymous military expert told Global Times.

The Chinese Embassy told The Daily Caller News Foundation they were “not aware” of the PLA’s reported military exercise.

“We recommend you refer to Ministry of National Defense for comments,” a Chinese Embassy spokesperson told TheDCNF.

The alleged invasion exercise follows a series of Chinese state-run media news reports concerning Chinese military robotics and artificial intelligence.

The PLA outlined a new military strategy regarding the use of artificial intelligence in December 2021, stating China intended to field a military in which “man and machine” fought side-by-side, according to a DCNF translation. Towards that end, the PLA claimed it was developing an artificially intelligent “superorganism” capable of “deep learning,” “evolution” and deception.

More recently, Global Times claimed that China’s Shandong aircraft carrier was outfitted with “a fleet of drones” on its flight deck on Sunday and also announced the construction of “China’s most advanced” unmanned ship had begun on June 1, 2022.

China’s Ministry of National Defense and the Department of Defense did not respond immediately to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!