'The Chosen' passes 400 million views

'God is really doing something immense'

WND News Services
Published June 10, 2022
"The Chosen" miniseries (VidAngel trailer screenshot)

"The Chosen" miniseries (VidAngel trailer screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The Bible-based hit series "The Chosen" passed 400 million worldwide views during the past month, according to new data from its studio that also shows the project is a viral sensation in other countries, such as Brazil.

As of Thursday, the series had been viewed 405,268,000 times worldwide. Directed by Dallas Jenkins and distributed by Angel Studios, The Chosen is a multi-season television series about the life of Jesus and the disciples.

"You did it! Thank you for getting us that much closer to a billion today," a message on "The Chosen" Facebook page read.

