Christian pregnancy center vandalized, torched following Roe v. Wade reversal

(NEW YORK POST) – A Colorado Christian crisis center for pregnant women was vandalized and set on fire Saturday morning, a day after the US Supreme Court reversed federal protection of abortions.

Police responded to a fire at Life Choices in Longmont around 3:20 a.m., and found the building ablaze with covered with graffiti messages referencing the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade, officials said.

“If abortions aren’t safe neither are you,” one message read, accompanied by the circled “A” anarchy symbol.

