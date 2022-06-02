A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christians, Jews dedicate Lion of Judah sculpture in Jerusalem

A symbol of friendship and the watchful eyes of the Lord over his people

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2022 at 8:50pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ALL ISRAEL) -- JERUSALEM -- As it kicked off on Wednesday, the sixth annual Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast welcomed another guest in addition to the 300 delegates from 38 nations – the Lion of Judah.

Cast in bronze, the life-size statue of a lion – whose regal face exudes both strength and gentleness – is now standing watch over the walls of the Old City, beyond which stood the former Temple and the presence of God. And while the lion symbolizes the city of Jerusalem and the Lord himself, its very installation represents cooperation between Christians and Jews in bringing it to fruition.

Renowned artist, Max Greiner – a Christian who lives in Texas and cast the statue in 2017 – could not be present for its dedication, but in a prepared statement, he said he and his wife Sherry “thank the God of Israel for giving us the privilege to demonstrate the love and support of American Christians for Israel.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Catastrophic scene': At least 5 dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building
Christians, Jews dedicate Lion of Judah sculpture in Jerusalem
'I was wrong': Biden's Treasury secretary admits she bungled inflation
This private, on-demand 'hot rabbi' may soon star in her own reality TV show
Bradley Cooper's fake nose in Leonard Bernstein biopic sparks 'Jewface' debate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×