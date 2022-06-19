A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christians who rescued Jews in Holocaust to be on permanent display at Vatican

'Book of Life' features digital archive with more than 100,000 stories

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2022 at 3:34pm
(ALLISRAEL) -- Six million Jewish people were murdered because of atrocities committed during the Holocaust. But nearly 3.5 million survived – many of them saved by Christians – a reality seldom mentioned and its documentation rarely seen.

Helping Hand Coalition in Israel is looking to change that trajectory and bring these heroic stories to the forefront with their upcoming project, “Book of Life,” scheduled to be on permanent exhibit at the Vatican Museum in Rome.

According to the Helping Hand Global Forum, “Book of Life” represents the first time in history that the stories of these real heroes – Christians who risked their lives to save others during World War II – will be collected in one place to be used as examples of bravery for future generations.

Read the full story ›

