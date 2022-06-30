A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Citing intellectual diversity, state lawmakers to scrutinize universities' tenure policies

Seeking spectrum of viewpoints, including those that are dissenting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2022 at 9:31pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A new task force to be established by Louisiana lawmakers will examine tenure policies at the state’s colleges and universities and suggest possible reforms.

The review comes amid concerns about intellectual diversity and ideologically driven tenure criteria in Louisiana and nationwide.

The bill’s sponsor, Louisiana state Sen. Stewart Cathey, a Republican, said he sees a lack of intellectual diversity in higher education both nationally and in Louisiana.

Read the full story ›

