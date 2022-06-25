City's LGBT community looking for child drag performers for pride event

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance posted on their Facebook page looking for children as young as thirteen to perform as drag queens, dancers, and more at an upcoming pride event. Pridefest will take place in Oklahoma City (OKC) at Scissortail Park from June 24 to June 26.

“Calling all musicians, drag artists, dancers, and talents ages 13-20! @okcpayouth is currently accepting applications for performers. Don’t miss your chance to perform at Pridefest! Link in bio,” the OKC Pride Alliance post reads.

The event boasts a “Teen Royalty Drag Race” on the 25th and a “Teen Vibes and Youth Services” session on the 26.

