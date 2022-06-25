A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

City's LGBT community looking for child drag performers for pride event

'Don't miss your chance to perform at Pridefest!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2022 at 3:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The Oklahoma City Pride Alliance posted on their Facebook page looking for children as young as thirteen to perform as drag queens, dancers, and more at an upcoming pride event. Pridefest will take place in Oklahoma City (OKC) at Scissortail Park from June 24 to June 26.

“Calling all musicians, drag artists, dancers, and talents ages 13-20! @okcpayouth is currently accepting applications for performers. Don’t miss your chance to perform at Pridefest! Link in bio,” the OKC Pride Alliance post reads.

The event boasts a “Teen Royalty Drag Race” on the 25th and a “Teen Vibes and Youth Services” session on the 26.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Governor shuts down false claims about abortion now being banned nationwide
Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI causing injury, faces up to year in jail
Biden legacy in bull's-eye 'on hour one, day one'
Biden busy with 'non-solutions' as Americans face exploding energy costs
DHS warns of far-left, pro-abortion domestic terrorism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×