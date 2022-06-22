A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CNN dumps more cold water on chances Jan. 6 show will lead to Trump indictment

'This is part of the problem with having a congressional investigation instead of a DOJ investigation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2022 at 11:16am
President Donald J. Trump (Official White House Photo)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

A CNN host and guest said Wednesday that the latest revelations from hearings held by the Jan. 6 Select Committee was likely not enough to indict former President Donald Trump.

“That does not look good, but I think it’s actually far from a smoking gun,” Laura Jarrett, an attorney and host of CNN’s “Early Start” said on “New Day.” “For the question to be what did Trump say and the answer to be he passed the phone, I think that’s quite attenuated, actually.”

“This is part of the problem with having this be a congressional investigation instead of a DOJ investigation,” Jarrett said.

WATCH:

Jarret noted that the Justice Department was pursuing the alleged “fake electors scheme” but had not been able to make a direct link involving Trump.

The vast majority of House Republicans boycotted the Jan. 6 committee after Nancy Pelosi blocked Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from serving on the panel. Pelosi placed Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, both outspoken critics of former President Trump, on the committee.

Daniel Goldman, a former impeachment counsel and candidate for the Democratic nomination in New York’s 10th Congressional District, said that obtaining testimony from Trump’s White House counsel would be crucial.

“Because Donald Trump is not a lawyer and he can say, oh, my lawyers told me this, even though we all know it’s garbage, he has a putative defense, a possible defense,” Goldman said.

Goldman and CNN did not respond immediately to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
