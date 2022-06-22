Collapse of Israel's government was 'divine intervention,' top rabbi claims

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the spiritual leader of the Haredi Shas political party and a leading Sephardi spiritual leader, reacted to news of the dissolution of the ruling coalition from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital where he is convalescing.

“God’s name is praised in the world!” Rabbi Cohen said after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced his plans to call for the dissolution of the Knesset. “A government that harmed and tried to destroy Judaism and the sanctity of Israel and harmed the weak has been driven from the world. The holy one, blessed be he, has had mercy on the People of Israel.”

The rabbi had previously responded to the resignation of Yamina MK Idit Silman certain, which broke Bennett’s majority, beginning the process culminating this week in the coalition disbanding by saying, “They [the coalition] think they can harm God, but they will repent or fall!”

