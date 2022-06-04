A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
College degrees becoming irrelevant, career coach says

Percentage of job listings requiring diploma has dropped

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 2:54pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Employers have started to look at training on the job as a better measure of skills than a college degree, according to one career expert.

Ken Coleman (pictured), a career coach and podcaster with Ramsey Solutions, told The College Fix recently that he expects the number of job listings that require a college degree to continue to decline.

“On-the-job training is replacing the college diploma,” Coleman told The Fix through a spokesperson. “To put it simply, the ‘knowledge’ that comes with a degree isn’t relevant to the job.”

