Colleges offering counseling to cope with overturn of Roe

Students who are struggling to cope with the fact that killing a child in the womb is no longer a constitutional right are being offered mental health counseling at many colleges and universities.

The offers of help followed the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision Friday by the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Epoch Times reported.

"We know that today's news may trigger difficult feelings," John Carmichael, president of Evergreen State College in Washington, told students, faculty and staff in a June 24 message.

Carmichael listed services available on campus such as a suicide prevention hotline, mental health services and urgent care clinics.

Evergreen is on the far left end of the political spectrum among American educational institutions, but it wasn't progressive enough for students who seized control of the college in 2017 after a professor criticized a whites-only day on campus.

At the University of Wisconsin–Madison, interim Chancellor John Karl Scholz urged students and faculty to "seek support and community in ways that feel right to you" amid "a period of uncertainty as the new legal status for abortion access in Wisconsin is interpreted and challenged."

Wisconsin's pre-Civil War abortion law technically is now in effect, but the state's Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging it. The Republican-majority legislature is debating the issue, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed that the state will not enforce the law.

In California – where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has formed a pact with Oregon and Washington to create a "safe haven" for women seeking an abortion – the University of California system urging students to seek counselors who can "validate" their feelings.

In a Twitter post, UC San Diego said its administration is "deeply troubled by the long-term ramifications for reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion."

"Students seeking immediate mental health and coping support may reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services."

An image posted on Twitter by UC Irvine tells students: "Allow yourself to express and process your emotions — Your feelings are valid."

Another reads: "Find and create safe spaces to process stressful subjects and emotions, whether that be with others or alone."

At Kenyon College in Ohio, the Washington Examiner reported, President Sean Decatur called the court's decision last Friday "jarring." He said "continues to support the right of individuals to make their own medical decisions" and will provide "emergency contraception," meaning abortion pills.

Voters in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Vermont and other states will allow voters to decide this fall whether or not to establish a right to abortion in state law.

Meanwhile at the University of Notre Dame, the alma mater of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, President John Jenkins said the Catholic university was "committed to the sanctity of all human life."

