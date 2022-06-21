'Congress has to step in': Alarm sounded as U.S. Army goes woke

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

The president of a public interest law firm claimed on Fox News Tuesday that courses at the United States Military Academy use tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in assignments for cadets.

“We are teaching anti-Americanism and racial division,” Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said on “Fox and Friends First.” “You know, frankly it is designed to attack one race and victimize another. And if you are trying to build a cohesive military, why would you bring this in?”

TRENDING: Deputies punished after investigation finds they messed up in a big way after Bob Saget's death

WATCH:

Judicial Watch obtained the materials via Freedom of Information Act requests, the organization said in a Monday release. Cadets had to use tenets of CRT to answer one question about whether affirmative action was a form of reverse discrimination, according to Judicial Watch.

In one lesson cadets were told to address their “whiteness” in order to understand racial inequality and slavery, Judicial Watch reported.

Is Critical Race Theory a cancer that's destroying everything good about America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist and teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. It advocates for the pursuit of “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“This is where we train the next generation of Army leaders,” Fitton said. “This is rising officer corps and military. They are being told they have to understand CRT and apply it to public policy issues.”

“To me, there’s got to be some accountability,” Fitton said. “Congress has to step in.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!