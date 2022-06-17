A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cop killer to receive funeral on taxpayers' dime, thanks to left-wing district attorney

Critics say DA's reforms 'have eviscerated the entire architecture of our justice system'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:37pm
By Blake Mauro
Daily Caller News Foundation

A man who shot and killed two police officers is set to receive a funeral at taxpayers’ expense thanks to a policy implemented by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

Justin Flores shot and killed two El Monte Police Department officers, Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana, Tuesday night. The officers were responding to a 911 call concerning a possible stabbing incident at a motel when they were shot and killed by Flores, who died in the gunfight with police.

However, thanks to a policy implemented by Gascon in late 2020 which funds funeral and burial costs for “individuals killed by police,” taxpayers are set to foot the bill for Flores’ funeral.

“George Gascon’s self-proclaimed ‘science-driven’ reforms have eviscerated the entire architecture of our justice system and mock the oath of office he took. His reforms victimize our victims even more after the tragedies they suffered. Not even peace officers, as the murder of the El Monte Police Department officers, has shown, are safe from his science experiments,” Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told TheDCNF.

At the time of the shooting, Justin Flores was already on probation for a charge of illegal possession of firearms back in 2020. Flores had been sentenced to serve a minimum of three years in prison, but received a lenient plea deal in line with Gascon’s policies and was only in prison for 20 days.

Los Angeles County senior prosecutor Jonathan Hatami denounced Gascon’s ineffective “blanket policies” for individuals with lengthy criminal records, such as Justin Flores.

“[Gascon] gave a dangerous person with a long criminal record, who had been to prison twice, probation. And he called this ‘criminal justice reform.’ This was not reform or progress. And now, two honorable and courageous police officers are dead,” Hatami told the New York Post.

“It is so far from my way of thinking [that] I can’t imagine such a concept,” former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley told the Washington Examiner. “This is beyond disgusting. It insults the memories of the two fallen officers. Shame on Gascon.”

“They paid the ultimate sacrifice – serving their community, trying to help somebody,” said interim El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry.

The El Monte Police Department did not immediately respond to DCNF request for comment, nor did the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

