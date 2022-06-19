A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cop stops family for speeding but viral photo of what happened next is inspiring thousands

'Can I pray for you?'

Published June 19, 2022 at 4:05pm
Published June 19, 2022 at 4:05pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CBN NEWS) -- A powerful scene unfolded earlier this year when a North Carolina trooper pulled a driver over for speeding and, rather than dole out a ticket, the cop compassionately prayed with a man battling cancer.

A photo of the encounter, which has gone viral, shows North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Jaret Doty leaning into the car as both he and Anthony “Tony” Geddis, who had colon cancer, closed their eyes to pray in unison.

The touching interaction was captured by Ashlye V. Wilkerson, Geddis’ 39-year-old daughter, who was driving the car. The image spread across social media after Geddis died on May 22 and his daughter subsequently posted the photo and a tribute to her dad on social media.

