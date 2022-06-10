County adopts election change that could eliminate most fraud

Officials in one U.S. county, likely troubled by the documentation that has shown serious problems with the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results, has adopted a drastic change that could eliminate most fraud.

They're going to have their ballots hand-counted.

The Gateway Pundit reported Otero County, New Mexico, has adopted a plan to remove Dominion Voting Systems from their election process.

Officials also are dropping drop boxes.

A petition had been presented to the county board to eliminate the use of voting machines.

The report said the commissioners voted on three items:

The first is to hand count all ballots cast inside the Dominion system to verify the vote count after this year's election, and the second is to remove all ballot drop boxes from the public square. That item specifically said it is being taken to secure the accuracy of elections.

The third is a plan to discontinue use of Dominion's system entirely in the future.

The report said all three were adopted.

"These commissioners were fearless," the report said, "The more flack they got the more they knew they were over the target. They wanted every legal vote to count."

Their vote:

A few months ago, the Pundit reported, the same county attempted to audit the 2020 results, drawing a campaign of opposition from both Democrats in Congress and Dominion.

The House Oversight Committee, in the hands of Democrats, claimed it needed to investigate the ballot review in Otero County.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., threatened the company hired for the investigation at the time, "The committee is investigating whether your company’s audit and canvass in New Mexico illegally interferes with Americans’ right to vote by spreading disinformation about elections and intimidating voters."

