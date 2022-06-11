A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Democrats grumble openly about Biden's age, effectiveness as 2024 election looms

'Stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2022 at 6:47pm
Biden crumples after reporters question him on Marines killed in Afghansistan, August 2021 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden's future leading the Democratic Party is reportedly up for debate. Many Democrats outside the White House are having frank conversations about the viability of Biden as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election, according to a report from the New York Times.

The newspaper said it interviewed over 50 members from the Democratic National Committee about Biden, his performance and his role in 2024. According to the report, Biden's ability to lead is being called into question as the party looks for a new strategy.

"The presidency is a monstrously taxing job, and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue," Democrat strategist David Axelrod told the paper.

WND News Services
