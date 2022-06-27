Are Democrats still the party of human bondage?

Until the end of the Civil War, Democrats were the party of racial human bondage. When slavery and "involuntary servitude" were outlawed by the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, Democrats simply switched gears and began a new kind of racial human bondage by denying black Americans the right to vote. This prompted ratification on Feb. 3, 1870, of the 15th Amendment, making it unlawful to deny any citizen the right to vote based on "race, color or previous condition of servitude."

Once again, the Democrats pivoted to find new ways of keeping black Americans in their place with abominable Jim Crow laws. These measures permitted states to impose a poll tax on voters in federal elections – and in many cases required segregated public schools, restroom facilities, water fountains and entrances to businesses, and allowed "separate but equal" access to everything from housing and banking to restaurant seating, entertainment venues, movie theaters, public transportation and even sporting events.

John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson decided to improve how Democrats could continue their stranglehold on black voters, who were then the largest minority cohort in the U.S. JFK and LBJ supported the 24th Amendment, banning poll taxes. After it was ratified on Jan. 24, 1964, then-President Johnson claimed it and his "Great Society" programs were proof Democrats were "more compassionate" and better at "taking care" of black Americans. It was all a charade, designed to hold black Americans in bondage to Democratic Party promises of federal government handouts.

Johnson's immoral plan eventually succumbed to inevitable "guns and butter" fiscal challenges. Paying for the Vietnam War while dramatically expanding social/welfare spending proved financially impossible.

The Carter, Clinton and Obama regimes ignored the maxim: "Unfulfilled expectations are the greatest cause of anger in human beings." The Democrats all promised to do better at delivering "bigger, better benefits" for poor black Americans. None of it worked, and the incarceration rate for young, black males nearly doubled in each administration. Perhaps this is why the Biden regime has shifted its racial bondage focus from black to Hispanic – and changed the name from "slavery" to "human trafficking."

TRENDING: Big Tech is making enemies and losing money. It's about time!

Since Joe Biden became president, Democrats have engaged in the most evil form of "involuntary servitude" in history since black African men and women were bought and sold in this country.

Here is how this evil slave scheme works:

Perpetrators in this gruesome act prey on vulnerable, unaccompanied women and children on the Mexican side of the border. After identifying "valuable clients," the "perp" takes their pictures on his cellphone and sends their encrypted images to potential "buyers" in the U.S. – or a pre-positioned "middleman" directly across the border. An online "auction" for the "services" of the women and children then ensues.

Once a negotiated price is agreed upon, the perp guides the women and children across our wide-open southern border. Once they all arrive in the U.S., the perp is paid and returns to Mexico for his next "clients." The women and children then head north with the "buyer" to a fate only God knows.

In our book, "Tragic Consequences: The Price America is Paying for Rejecting God and How We can Reclaim Our Culture for Christ," we detail the size of the problem. The National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) receives almost 150 calls per day from victims of trafficking, concerned citizens who want to report a suspected case, or people looking for loved ones who might be victims. The number of trafficked humans is increasing rapidly because of Biden's refusal to control our southern border.

Joe Biden and his Democratic allies have recreated slave trade in America. It's now called "human trafficking." May God have mercy on their souls.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!