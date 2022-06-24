A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dems propose trashing Supreme Court because of its rulings

'What other judicial outrage must we endure?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2022 at 7:38pm
By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic lawmakers called for expanding the Supreme Court and abolishing the filibuster following a string of Supreme Court rulings not in their favor this week.

Many Democrats and liberals reacted with anger over the three 6-3 rulings that covered the exclusion of religious schools from a taxpayer-funded voucher program, expanded gun rights involving concealed carry and overturned Roe v. Wade’s findings on abortion, sending the power to limit abortion rights back to the states.

“This far-right Supreme Court has ended reproductive freedom as we know it,” Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York said after the high court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “We must expand the Court.”

“I ask my colleagues in the Senate what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate, far-right majority on the Supreme Court before we act?” Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts posted. “Fight back and expand the Court now.”

Are Dems eager to trash the Supreme Court because of its rulings?

The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen also drew calls for expanding the Supreme Court.

“The Court is out of touch,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said. “We need to expand SCOTUS to restore legitimacy and public faith.”

“SCOTUS is corrupt,” liberal commentator Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted. “It’s no less partisan than Congress. Everyday we continue to PRETEND that that’s not the case or that there’s no recourse, we’re making the conscious decision to hand extremist Republicans these wins. There IS recourse. When we can, we have to expand the Court.”

The ruling in Carson v. Makin that struck down Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from a public school voucher program prompted one law professor to demand expansion of the Supreme Court.

“Carson v. Makin creates a doozy of a constitutional crisis,” Roger Quiles, an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School, posted. “Expand SCOTUS.”

Jones, Markey, Jayapal, Cohen and Quiles did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







