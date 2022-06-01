Depp-famation: Johnny Depp wins trial against Amber Heard

(DEADLINE) -- Johnny Depp has won his defamation trial against Amber Heard, a Virginia jury decided today.

After less than three days of deliberation, the seven-person panel has just issued a verdict to the packed courtroom that the Aquaman star did defame with actual malice the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor in a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard penned about becoming the “public face of domestic abuse.”

Depp was seeking $50 million in damages, but the jury has awarded him $15 million. However, the second count of Heard’s $100 countersuit were found in the actress’ favor and the jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

