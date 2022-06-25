A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DHS warns of far-left, pro-abortion domestic terrorism

Warned extremists would 'intensify violence against a wide range of targets'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2022 at 3:49pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The Department of Homeland Security is warning about an increase in "domestic violent extremist activity" in response to the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade. The warning said far-left extremists would "intensify violence against a wide range of targets."

The department made the remarks in a June 24 memo, the same day the court turned abortion regulation to state legislatures.

The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo said the threat of violence comes from the far-left in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
DHS warns of far-left, pro-abortion domestic terrorism
