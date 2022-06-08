Director of firebombed pro-life pregnancy center defies terrorists

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Ever since someone leaked a draft copy of a Supreme Court decision that would, if finalized, overturn Roe v. Wade and give regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been violence against pro-life interests, and threats of more.

The latest incident involved a firebombing at a Buffalo, N.Y., pro-life center.

But the terrorists may not be making the impact they hope.

The Daily Wire said the chief of the damaged CompassCare said, "We're not gonna stop."

His center was firebombed this week, leaving the center damaged.

Windows were broken, the medical office set afire and vandals wrote "Jane Was Here" on the walls.

There is a violent pro-abortion organization called Jane's Revenge that is suspected in a number of such vandalisms.

Buffalo CEO Jim Harden said, "They broke glass in the middle of the night, under the cover of darkness, to keep us from doing the work of the Lord, from being the light of the world."

He said many services for women already have been reinstated but it would be months before CompassCare's full operations are restored, because of the damage.

"These criminals … these abortion activists need to be investigated… These people need to be brought to justice. And they will," he vowed.

The Daily Wire noted he also criticized New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, for spending $35 million to protect abortionists, but hasn't denounced violence against pregnancy centers.

Harden also said his attackers are "deserving of blessing," and offered prayer that they "come to Christ," the Daily Wire noted. "This is the work of the church, this is the work of the Lord. Everyone is equally valuable, from the womb to the tomb, because we’re made in the image of God, without qualification, no matter who it is — even the people who performed this terrorist attack of arson. They, too, are deserving of blessing. We pray that they come to Christ."

Elsewhere there have been similar attacks, with similarly failed results if the goal was to shut down the pro-life centers' messaging.

In Washington, officials have warned about the possibility of violence when the final version of the Roe decision is released. Pro-abortion activists have been issuing threats and warnings, and there even has been discussion of bringing troops into Washington to prevent damage.

At National Review, a report confirmed other similar attacks have happened in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C., already.

The report explained, "The string of rampages by the group comes after the surprise leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion on a national level."

It said the Department of Homeland Security apparently is getting ready for additional violence, as an unclassified May 13 memo projected that threats to the Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, and other public officials, clergy and health care providers "are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling."

Another vandalism happened at a counseling service in Asheville, North Carolina, that serves pregnant women.

