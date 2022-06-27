Disney employee rips company over vow to pay abortion travel costs

(NEW YORK POST) -- A Florida Disney employee ripped the company’s campaign to cover abortion travel costs for workers, telling The Post on Saturday it’ll be bad for business and would “alienate” customers.

Jose Castillo, who works in resort management in Orlando, accused the Walt Disney Co. of trying to influence politics after wading into the fraught abortion issue in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Disney was among the big American names to speak out after the landmark abortion case was struck down Friday, vowing in an internal memo that they would reimburse employees who have to travel out-of-state to have the procedure carried out.

