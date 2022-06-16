A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DNC reschedules Harris dinner over lack of ticket sales

Vice president's polling numbers even worse than Biden's

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:51pm
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually during the Generation Equality Forum, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually during the Generation Equality Forum, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

(THE LID) – What happens if they throw a party and nobody comes? If the key draw is the vice president of the United States, it’s pretty embarrassing.

It is no surprise that enthusiasm surrounding the Biden administration has been abysmal, to say the least, and that appears to be an issue across the board. In fact, a healthy disdain for our country’s direction may be the only genuinely bipartisan ideology we Americans can share with one another.

Biden’s VP cackling Kamala is less popular than the POTUS. During her party’s 2020 primary season, she received less than 1% of the vote.

Read the full story ›

