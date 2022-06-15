Doctors: Lockdowns caused staggering spike in viruses among kids

Doctors say they are treating an extraordinary number of cases of various common viruses in young patients that they believe are the result of a severe decrease in immunity caused by the lockdowns and other COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The Washington Post reported the Yale New Haven Children's Hospital in Connecticut is seeing, in addition to COVID-19, staggering numbers of children with adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, influenza and parainfluenza.

Thomas Murray, an infection control expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Yale, told the Post that some children have been admitted to the hospital with as many as three different viruses at the same time.

And the overall rise in cases, he added, is "not typical for any time of year and certainly not typical in May and June."

TRENDING: Woman and dog cling to tree in swift canal for 18 hours until help arrives: 'She was about to give up'

Another doctor told the Post "we're seeing viruses behave in very odd ways that they weren't before."

Murray was among physicians interviewed by the Post who believe the strict pandemic measures have compromised immunity.

But the loss of primary care during the pandemic also had an impact, the physicians said.

The lockdowns and other restrictions were "a massive natural experiment," said Michael Mina, an epidemiologist who serves as the chief science officer for the online health platform eMed.

Did the government intentionally give harmful instructions during the pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"All of these decisions," Murray said, "have consequences."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!