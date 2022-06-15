Double-boosted Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID

The National Institutes of Health announced Wednesday that President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci, who has directed the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, took a rapid antigen test, the government agency said.

"He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," said the NIH statement, noting Fauci will "isolate and continue to work from his home."

The NIH added that Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.

"Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative," the NIH said.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted that Fauci is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Health Committee regarding the pandemic.

Investigative reporter Daniel Horowitz noted the news came as an FDA panel recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months.

"Literally as Fauci gets covid after 4 of these shots," he tweeted. "If we had a sane party representing the Nuremberg Code, red state legislatures would convene in an emergency session and ban the shots."

Tyler Carditis, CEO of Blaze Media, tweeted a one-liner alluding to the the theory that the virus that causes COVID-19 was engineered through the gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology funded by Fauci's NIAID.

"SARS-CoV-2 has finally met its maker," he deadpanned.

There were other reactions on social media:

Daily Wire: "Fauci will now need to quarantine for 2 years. It's only fair"

Dr. Afshine Emrani: "Fauci, fully masked and with 2 shots and 2 boosters has tested positive for Covid. And that's all I got to say about that."

Dr. Eli David: "Double masked Fauci just tested positive, after receiving 4 covid shots."

"The left is about to cancel him because he forgot to mention that he was THANKFUL TO BE VAXXED AND BOOSTED"

"Why didn't he mask and vaxx harder?"

“When people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected.” —Fauci He just tested positive for Covid 🤡pic.twitter.com/kRBDIpm24F — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 15, 2022

